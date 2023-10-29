Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announces "Peace on Earth" Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) has officially announced its 48th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting event, scheduled for December 2, 2023. Themed "Peace on Earth," this year's festivities are set to take place in downtown Saline, adding to the city's holiday spirit.

Festivities will begin with the Tree Lighting at 5:00 p.m. at the corner of Michigan Avenue and N. Ann Arbor Street, followed by the parade at 6:15 p.m., starting from the intersection of Davenport Street and E. Michigan Avenue. Post-parade activities include an opportunity for photos with Santa at Whitepine Studios LLC, located at 105 W. Michigan Avenue.

The same day will also feature the Cocoa Crawl, hosted by Saline Main Street from noon until the tree lighting. Coinciding with the lighting event, the Merry Mile, presented by Ann Arbor Running Company, will commence. Additional details on the Merry Mile can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Saline/SalineMerryMile

With a call for community participation, the Chamber encourages interested parties to submit parade entries by November 17th, aiding in event logistics and planning. The parade welcomes a variety of participants, including floats, motorized vehicles, and marching groups. Entry forms and further details are available on the SACC website.

This year's event will be co-emceed by Lucy Ann Lance and Annherst Kreitz, with Carla Scruggs, retired City of Saline Parks and Recreation Director and former advisor to the Saline Youth Council, serving as Grand Marshal. Key sponsors include SBK Orthodontics, EHM Senior Solutions, and MMI Engineered Solutions. Potential sponsors can contact the chamber for more information.