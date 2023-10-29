Saline Volleyball Sweeps Adrian

The Saline volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-20 sweep pf Adrian and improved to 28-12-2 overall on the season heading into this weeks Division 1 district at Ann Arbor Skyline.

Marie Laurio had a big night with 11 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace, 1 block, and one ace to lead the Hornets.

Catherine Flaharty had 13 kills, one block, and one dig, while Addison Ashley had six kills, two blocks, and two digs.

Olivia Behen dished out 35 assists, four digs, two kills, one ace, and one block, while Mallory Bohl had five kills and one block.

Mallory McFarlen had a team high 16 digs and three assists, Clare Beazley three kills, two blocks, and one ace, and Kate Fredericks nine digs and one ace. Allie Smith finished with three digs, one assist, and two aces, Sidney White two kills, Taylor Dahms one kill and one block, and Anya Torres two aces.

The Hornets took part in the SEC Red jamboree and finished with a 6-1 record to finish 12-2 in the fine Red standings.

They fell to Bedford in three sets for their only loss on the day.

Saline defeated Dexter in three sets and swept Pioneer, Skyline, Huron, Monroe, and Lincoln.

The Hornets will open district play against Skyline Wednesday night at 5:30 and with a win will take part in the district finals Friday night.