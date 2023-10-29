Saline Girls’ XC Heading to State for 26th Straight Year

The Saline girls’ cross country team now holds the longest qualifying streak in the state after finishing second at the D1 regional at Lake Erie Metro Park Saturday.

The Hornets have now qualified for the state finals for the 26th straight season and after the Traverse City Central girls team failed to make the finals, Saline moved into the top spot for the longest current streak that started back in 1998.

Saline finished with 51 points and finished behind state power Ann Arbor Pioneer with 28.

Laney Alig led the Hornets with a second-place finish in 18:18.1.

Lillian Schlack was sixth in 19:02.6 and Corynn Gady 11th

in 19:22.2 to give Saline three All-Region honorees.

Nancy Gage was 17th in 19:41.7, Sophie Roth 18th

in 19:48.6, Abby Roth 19th in 20:02.2, and Grace Roth 26th

in 20:53.

The Hornets will run in the D1 finals at MIS in Brooklyn Saturday at 2:10 PM.