Saline Boys’ Cross Country Second at Regionals

The Saline boys’ cross country team made it 17 straight state finals appearances after a second-place finish at the Division 1 regional at Lake Erie Metro Park Saturday.

The Hornets finished with 58 points in the race won by Ann Arbor Pioneer with 29.

Three Saline runners earned All-Region honors with Truman Johnson leading the way with a second-place finish in 15:37.3.

Jacob Szalay came home eighth in 16:20.4 and Saman Meshinchi was 13th in 16:33.7.

Koen Lanker finished in 16:42.9 and placed 17th, while Brennan LaRusso was 21st in 16:53.4. Jack Klein was 26th

in 17:16.7 and Jacob Cole 27th in 17:17.9

The Hornets will run at the D1 finals at MIS in Brooklyn Saturday at 3:30 PM.