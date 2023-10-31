Saline Craft Show 2023 is Where Michigan's Finest Crafts Meet Community Spirit

Imagine a place where the eye-catching vibrancy of hand painted clothing mingles with the earthy scent of stoneware and the soft textures of handwoven rugs. Welcome to the 36th annual Saline Craft Show on Nov. 11th, where the quaint charm of Michigan melds seamlessly with the artistic flair of over 230 crafters from across the nation.

Ranked as a top ten must-visit event in Michigan and sitting proudly at number 43 nationwide by Sunshine Artist 2023, this show is more than just a gathering. It's a celebration of creativity and community spirit.

The grand event will be held at Saline Middle School at 7190 N. Maple Road from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM. Visitors are not just attendees; they're explorers, set to embark on a treasure hunt of unique finds. From the rustic charm of birdhouses to the festive allure of holiday decor and the bespoke elegance of calligraphy and ceramics, each stall unfolds like a chapter in a storybook of crafts.

In 2022, this one-day holiday extravaganza attracted over 10,000 customers and brought crafters from throughout the Midwest including Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin as well as Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.

This year's show sparkles with an array of crafts and art that weave a web of wonder. Picture shabby chic meeting handmade furniture and hand painted clothing – a blend that promises something for every taste and style. It's a fractal of fascination; each piece is as unique as its creator, echoing the personality and passion of the artist.

The crafters, journeying from 14 states and 158 cities within Michigan, don’t just sell items; they're narrating their stories through their "one-of-a-kind" handcrafted creations. These artists, all present to customize and personalize their works, make shopping an intimate and memorable experience. And let's not forget the 39 fresh faces joining the show, ready to sprinkle their own magic into the mix.

Recalling last year's event, Grace Greaves from Manchester, says, “The Saline High Craft Show is a juried craft show to ensure show visitors and shoppers of receiving the highest quality, one-of-a-kind and limited edition work to benefit both our customers and school community. These crafters’ displays embody skills and reflect respect for both the materials used and the processes.”

Adding to the day's charm, the youth of Saline High School are not just onlookers but active participants. Manning concession stands and bake sales, they’re gaining valuable life lessons in citizenship, teamwork, and leadership. What's more, their efforts directly fund various school events and teams, making every purchase a contribution to the community's future.

With an admission fee of just $5, the Saline Craft Show is more than an event; it's a journey into the heart of Michigan's artistic community. For a hassle-free visit, remember the stroller-free rule due to the bustling crowd. And don't worry about parking; free shuttle bus services from Faurecia (previously Visteon), and other local spots ensure a smooth experience.

Finding this haven of creativity is a breeze – Take Exit 34 from US-23, six miles west on US-12, north on Maple, or Exit 175 from I-94, one mile south on Ann Arbor-Saline Road, four miles south on Maple. And for those treasure hunters who love a good plan, all the details are just a click away at salineschools.org/saline-craft-shows







So, mark your calendars and set your GPS for the 2023 Saline Craft Show. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a curious first-timer, this event promises to be a tapestry of talents and memories, waiting to be discovered and cherished. See you there – where creativity lives and thrives.