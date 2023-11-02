Marl, Brabec, and Beeman Q&A Coffee Hour on Nov. 18th

Mayor Brian Marl of Saline, State Representative Felicia Brabec of the 33rd State House District, and Washtenaw County Commissioner Shannon Beeman of District 3, have announced a collaborative coffee hour event scheduled for November 18, 2023.

Mayor Marl stated, “In my ongoing effort to remain accessible and engaged, I’m looking forward to joining with some of my colleagues to discuss relevant issues impacting state, county, and local government.” He also indicated that his presentation on the said date will concentrate on "infrastructure, our forthcoming master plan, proposed changes to the city charter, as well as goals and objectives for 2024 and beyond.”

Representative Brabec expressed her anticipation, remarking, “I’m thrilled to come together with Mayor Marl and Commissioner Beeman for a unique opportunity to discuss and address the crucial topics that impact our state, county, and local community. From mental health access to gun violence prevention to environmental protections, I am excited to share what I’ve been working on in Lansing this year and to hear from our constituents about the pressing issues that matter most to them. Join us at our upcoming event as we work together towards a brighter and more sustainable future for the residents of Washtenaw County.”

Commissioner Beeman acknowledged the significance of such community gatherings, saying, "A good cup of coffee has the power to bring people together and spark conversations. I am grateful for this opportunity presented by Mayor Marl to listen to the issues and connect with our community."

The coffee hour details are as follows:

Coffee Hour – Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10 - 11:30 AM Location: Carrigan Cafe, 101 South Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI 48176

The event is open to all residents, property owners, and business operators. There is no need for prior RSVPs, and attendees will be given adequate time for a Q&A session.

For residents wishing to share a question or concern with Mayor Marl, they can reach him via email at briandmarl@gmail.com, phone at (734) 272-3654, or through his Facebook and Instagram accounts.