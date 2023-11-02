Saline Area Schools picks contractors for work on new operations center

After breaking ground in September, Saline Area Schools took another big step in moving forward with the construction of the future home for its Transportation, Building and Grounds Departments.

In following the recommendation made by the project’s planners and the review by district staff, the SAS Board of Education at its Oct. 24 meeting awarded contracts in the total amount of $1,271,968.

SAS Superintendent Stephen Laatsch said the contractor package was a good one and came in under budget. Laatsch commended Rex Clary, SAS Executive Director of Operations, in working with project planners A.R. Brouwer and Hobbs & Black Architects in putting this important contractor package together.

The package includes a list of tasks to be done by different contractors. This list includes such work as the construction of a fueling station by R.W. Mercer for $458,100 and the roofing being done Royal West Roofing for $212,000.

The new Hornet Operations Center will be located at 1255 Tefft Court. SAS plan for it to be a cutting-edge facility. It will be 26,000 square feet and built on a seven-acre parcel near the existing school campus.

SAS officials said it is one of the 2022 Saline Area Schools bond proposal projects, which earmarked $180,000,000 for vital building site improvements to address the needs of various facilities in the school district.

According to A.R. Brouwer, the new building will support the needs of the transportation, grounds, and building maintenance departments.

In describing the project on their website, A.R. Brouwer said “It will include administrative offices and a place for bus drivers to land between routes. The project scope also includes a bus wash, a covered 40-bus parking lot, and outdoor grounds equipment storage. The maintenance area will be a pre-engineered metal building (PEMB). This versatile space includes bus repair and maintenance, grounds equipment repair, maintenance, storage, building maintenance, lockers, and a lounge area for employees. Additionally, the large mezzanine optimizes space utilization and organization. The infrastructure also includes provision for future electric bus charging stations and solar panels. The Saline Area Schools Operations Center is an exceptional project that seamlessly blends functionality, sustainability, and innovation, poised to serve the school district.”