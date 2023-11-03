Saline Area Social Service's “Rotary Match Challenge” Exceeds Fundraising Goal

The Saline Area Social Service (SASS) recently celebrated the successful completion of its "Rotary Match Challenge," a fundraising event designed to garner financial support and heighten awareness for the essential services it provides to the local community.

Between October 23 and November 1, 2023, the Saline community, bolstered by Saline Rotary and magnified by the philanthropy of the Makulinski Family Foundation, rallied together to support SASS in its mission. The Makulinski Family Foundation agreed to match the first $10,000 in donations dollar-for-dollar, setting the stage for a fundraising drive that would exceed all expectations.

The "Rotary Match Challenge" surpassed its initial target of $10,000, accumulating a total of $12,247. These funds are earmarked to sustain and enhance SASS's vital role in providing food, emergency aid, and various support services to those facing hardship within the Saline area.

Saline Area Social Service, established in 1961, stands as a pivotal non-profit organization within the city of Saline and its adjoining townships. It is the sole provider of food and emergency relief within this locality. Annually, SASS extends its reach to over 550 people, of which 38% are children and 22% are senior citizens. The past year witnessed SASS distributing food equating to over 118,000 meals, alongside managing emergency assistance for evictions, utility cutoffs, and vehicle repairs, as well as implementing enriching programs for both youth and seniors.

“We are deeply moved by the response to the ‘Rotary Match Challenge’ and the generosity of the Makulinski Family Foundation,” said Jamail Aikens, Executive Director of Saline Area Social Service. “The money raised will help us to further our mission of helping our neighbors. We are committed to ensuring that no one in our community goes without the support and resources they need.”

SASS encourages the community to continue this momentum by engaging in volunteer work or through donations to facilitate the ongoing provision of aid to the vulnerable sectors of the Saline population.

For further insights into the initiatives and support provided by the Saline Area Social Service, or to contribute to their cause, visit SalineSocialService.com.

Photo courtesy of SASS