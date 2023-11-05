Saline Area Players Unveil the True Spirit of Christmas this November

The Saline Area Players are set to warm hearts this holiday season with their charming family production, "Ho, Ho, Ho, The Santa Claus Chronicles." The show invites audiences on a whimsical journey to the North Pole, guided by an exuberant host who unveils the bustling preparations for Christmas Eve.

Adia Rokicki, a freshman at Dexter High school, plays the host of the show. "My job is to take the audience through the North Pole so they can experience what it's like preparing for Christmas. My favorite thing about the show is that there is lots of comedy and that my character is both professional and frantic. People should come see the show because there is such a variety of talent and characters so there is something for everyone."

As the countdown to the big day ticks closer, the play offers a peek into the enchanting world of Santa Claus, revealing the secret to his festive magic. Filled with humor and heart, the play gently weaves in moments of tenderness that capture the true essence of Christmas. The excitement crescendos with a special appearance by Santa himself, ensuring a festive celebration that elevates the spirit of the season.

Amidst the hustle of holiday deals, this play is a gentle nudge to cherish the company of loved ones, reinforcing that the joy of Christmas lies in togetherness rather than material gifts. Audiences are in for a treat with heartwarming carols and an unexpected twist that promises to leave everyone with a smile and a reminder of what truly matters during the holidays.

The show runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 and is held at The Well Church in Saline. Tickets are on sale now through the website: https://sites.google.com/salineareaplayers.org/saline-area-players/ho-ho-ho-the-santa-claus-chronicles?authuser=0