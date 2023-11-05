Saline Girls’ Fifth, Boys 15th at D1 State Finals

The Saline cross country teams had another strong showing at the Division one state finals at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn Saturday.

The girls came home with an impressive fifth-place finish and the boy’s finished 15th.

The Saline girls showed why they are still considered one of the top teams in the state year in and year out.

Not only do the Hornets own the longest streak in the state with its 26th straight trip to the state finals, but it was also their fifth straight top five finish at the D1 finals.

Saline finished with 202 points in the meet won by an amazing Romeo team with 65.

Lainey Alig earned all-state honors with a 15th-place finish with a time of 18:25.2 to lead the Hornets. She finishes her career Saline career tenth on the all-time Hornets list.

Senior Nancy Gage cot 16 seconds off her personal best time at the state finals. Photo by Mike Williamson

Corynn Gady finished 39th in 18:51, Lillian Schlack 73rd in 19:19.9, and Sophie Roth 79th in 19:22.8.

Senior Nancy Gage went out in style by cutting 16 seconds off her personal best time with a finish of 19:25.8.

Abby Roth was 169th in 20:21.2 and Grace Roth 186th

in 20:33.7.

The boys’ finished with 385 points in the meet won by Northville with 128.

Truman Johnson finished eighth to earn all-state honors for Saline. Photo by Mike Williamson

Truman Johnson earned all-state honors with an eighth-place finish and taking 10.1 seconds off of his personal best time to finish in 15:21 and move him up to 3rd on the Saline all-time career list in his final race as a Hornet.

Brennan LaRusso just missed his PR by one tenth of a second and finished with a time of 16:21.1 and placed 83rd for the Hornets.

Jacob Szalay was 118th in 16:31.2 and Saman Meshinchi 151st in 16:41.8. Koen Lanker placed 174th in 16:51.4, William Rosales 233rd in 17:26.2, and Jack Klein 238th

in 17:36.1.

Photos by Mike Williamson



