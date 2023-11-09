Saline Middle School Principal Named

From Saline Area Schools:

Since former Saline Middle School Principal, Michelle Szczechowicz, announced her resignation in September, Saline Area Schools have been seeking a long-term candidate to fill the position. Today, District officials announced that Kim Jasper will be recommended as the new Saline Middle School Principal to the Board of Education next Tuesday, November 14. Jasper brings to the role a wealth of middle school experience, serving as both a middle school English and Spanish teacher, a Middle School Assistant Principal, and most recently as the Principal at Milan Middle School.

Throughout her principalship, Jasper focused on trauma-informed and restorative practices to direct student behavior in positive ways. Her approach assisted students to develop healthy, collaborative relationships in order to foster academic, social, and emotional growth. Jasper holds a master’s degree in Teaching and Curriculum from Michigan State University and is working to complete an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Michigan University.

Superintendent of Saline Area Schools, Dr. Stephen D. Laatsch said, “Mrs. Jasper is going to provide tremendous leadership for our students and staff. We are eager to collaborate with her in order to accelerate the outstanding teaching and learning opportunities that are taking place at Saline Middle School.”

Jasper will begin her tenure at Saline Middle School on January 1, 2024, joining Interim Principal David Raft through the end of February, and will work alongside Assistant Principal, Lindsay Guenther. Principal Raft said, “It’s been an honor to serve the Saline Middle School community in this capacity. I am excited to work alongside Mrs. Jasper and Mrs. Guenther in order to assure a smooth transition for Saline Middle School students.”

An alumni of Saline, Jasper said in an introductory letter to Saline Middle School staff, “I am ecstatic to be joining the team at Saline Middle School and to be joining a strong tradition of powerful instruction and dedication to student growth. I am confident that as we join forces in January, we will carve a path which elevates student voices, honors individual experiences, and shapes a culture which is uniquely middle school.”