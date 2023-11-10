klizaDESIGN's Grand Opening This Weekend, Nov. 12

Announcing the grand opening of klizaDESIGN – a graphic design and web design marketing company for smaller businesses and solopreneurs. Join Karen Tuttle at Carrigan Cafe on November 12, 12 to 2pm for snacks and a photography exhibit of flowers grown by gardener Kim Koby, a winner of the 2023 Saline Green Thumb award.

Karen Tuttle, freelance designer, will be celebrating her official opening of klizaDESIGN (klizadesign.com), a one-stop-shop for marketing design needs. klizaDESIGN offers graphic design, web design, social media, and photography services for smaller businesses and solopreneurs.

Tuttle is an experienced designer and marketer, most recently working as the Marketing Manager with a company based in San Francisco. This June, Tuttle decided to open her own company, using her extensive experience in print design, digital design, video production, social media strategy and content creation. Tuttle aims to put this experience to work for smaller businesses and entrepreneurs in the Ann Arbor area, and beyond.

The photography exhibit features the winner of the Saline 2023 Green Thumb Award with large blooms cultivated during the summer months. “Each day, I would see my neighbor’s amazing garden grow from my kitchen window. The sunlight in the flowers gave me a sense of hope and encouragement during a difficult time. I want to share Kim’s lovingly cultivated flowers larger than life.”

Join Tuttle on Sunday, November 12 from 12 to 2 at Carrigan Cafe, downtown Saline. Learn more at www.klizadesign.com/photography-floral-sunlight.