City of Saline Announces Town Hall Meeting to Discuss Projects at the Water Treatment Plant

From the City of Saline:

Saline, Michigan — The City of Saline will be hosting a town hall meeting at Saline City Hall Tuesday, November 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss ongoing projects at the water treatment plant and the status of expected improvement to the water system.

“The City continues to maintain a heavy focus on improving its utility infrastructure. Managing necessary projects at our Water Plant to improve the overall quality of our drinking water is a high priority at this time.” said City Manager O’Toole.

The town hall meeting will be hosted by City Manager O’Toole, Public Works Director Sirls, City Engineer Humphriss and Water and Wastewater Superintendent Bill Briggs. Presenters will explain how our water system functions as well as projects, ongoing and upcoming, to improve the conditions of the municipal water system. After the presentation, staff will be available to answer any citizen questions or concerns.

The Town Hall Meeting will take place:

Tuesday, November 14

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saline City Hall

100 N Harris St, Saline, MI 48176

This meeting is open to the public to attend and we welcome questions after the presentation. If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact PR Generalist, Sarah Massey at smassey@cityofsaline.org.