Reinhart Realtors to Host 7th GivingTuesday Cookie Sale for Saline Area Social Service

From SASS

This GivingTuesday, November 28, 2023, Reinhart Realtors in Saline will continue its support of Saline Area Social Service (SASS) by hosting a donation match challenge and holiday cookie sale. To encourage giving, the Ryder-Faulstich Foundation is providing a 100% match for the first $10,000 donated by the community. Donate $20 or more to receive a dozen holiday cookies and/or donate $25 for a photo opportunity with Santa's helper, Ruby the Golden Retriever.

GivingTuesday is a worldwide movement that encourages people and organizations to transform their communities and the world through acts of generosity. This year, Reinhart Realtors joins the movement by creating an opportunity for individuals to come together, help our neighbors in need, and celebrate the power of giving.

"At Reinhart, we know the significance of community support and the positive impact it can have. This GivingTuesday, we're hoping to raise $35,000 for Saline Area Social Service, an organization that plays a vital role in assisting those in need within our community," said Elke Van Dyke, Manager Reinhart Saline.

SASS is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that serves the City of Saline and a portion of the surrounding townships.

The organization is the only local resource that provides food and emergency relief. Of their 500+ clients, nearly 40% are children and one third of the adults served are senior citizens. Thanks to immense community support last year, SASS distributed enough food for over 118,000 meals, provided back-to-school supplies and shoes, boots and snow pants to area youth, and helped with emergency assistance, such as eviction, utility shut off, and car repairs.

"We invite everyone in the Saline community and beyond to come together, share in the spirit of giving, and join us in making a difference in the lives of our neighbors. Your generous contributions will help provide essential support and resources to those who need it most," Van Dyke added.

This is the seventh year that Reinhart Realtors has hosted a GivingTuesday donation challenge and cookie fundraiser for SASS. Last year, the event raised over $55,000.

SASS Executive Director, Jamail Aikens, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "At SASS, we are deeply grateful for Reinhart Realtors and the Ryder-Faulstich Foundation’s commitment to our community. Support from events like this is instrumental in fulfilling our mission of helping our neighbors in need. We appreciate everyone who participates in this event and contributes to the well-being of our community."

Donors are encouraged to stop by 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the day of the event to enjoy a free session and raffle courtesy of Reach Bodywork Studio Ann Arbor. Reinhart Realtors is also collecting new or gently used coats.

Individuals and organizations that would like to take part in Reinhart’s GivingTuesday cookie sale can donate on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the Reinhart office located at 1020 E. Michigan Ave., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or all day online at SalineSocialService.com/Giving-Tuesday.