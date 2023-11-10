Roy Sexton Recognized as Outstanding LGBTQ+ Executive Role Model for 2023

Saline’s Roy Sexton, the Director of Marketing at Clark Hill PLC, has been recognized on the INvolve Outstanding LGBTQ+ Executives Role Model List for 2023.

The acknowledgment comes as a result of his contributions to the firm's PRIDE affinity group, particularly in messaging and content creation. Sexton's efforts have been integral in shaping the firm’s marketing strategies to embrace educational content through various channels such as video messages, social media, and panel discussions.

"Long ago and far away, I would have only dreamed to be acknowledged in this way ... for who I am and what I've attempted to do in this life,” says Roy. “I still feel a bit like that sheltered only child growing up in a small town in Indiana, reading comic books and pretending I was Han Solo in the backyard. So, it's nice to feel seen and hopefully model just a bit for others like me that we have value in this universe.”

Last year, Clark Hill's marketing campaign, which Sexton played a key role in developing, received the 2022 Best Marketing Campaign award from the Managing Partners' Forum in London, celebrating professional services organizations. The campaign was noted for its focus on values, diversity, and inclusion.

“I've been a Michigander now for nearly 25 years, and I'm incredibly grateful for this community, for my family and friends and colleagues, and, most of all, for my husband,” adds Roy. “They've all supported me as my authentic self and given me the grace and encouragement - and the wings - to help others."

In addition to his role at Clark Hill, Sexton is serving as the 2023 international president of the Legal Marketing Association (LMA), which has a membership of 4,000. He has been part of the LMA leadership since 2021. Furthermore, he contributes to the arts and charity sectors, holding positions on the governance board committee of Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit and the marketing chair for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ann Arbor.