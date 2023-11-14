Saline Area Schools confiscate a BB gun

After dealing with a situation involving a student and a BB gun, Saline Area Schools (SAS) send a message to families and the school community stating there is no threat.

After being alerted to the incident through local social media pages, The Sun Times News reached out to SAS administration on Nov. 14, to ask about the incident.

Saline schools administration said:

“This is the message that was shared with families today:

In an effort to keep our school community informed, this afternoon, Saline High School administrators, working in conjunction with the School Resource Officer, confiscated a BB gun from a student backpack and the student is no longer on campus. There is no threat to our school community. We thank the students who reported it and want to remind the community, that if you see something, please continue to say something.”

No other details were provided at this time.

The school resource officers for the district are Officer Morgan Sieja from the City of Saline Police and Officer Lamar Gassaway of Pittsfield Charter Township.