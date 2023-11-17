Lodi Twp Police Report, October 2023

In October 2023, Deputies responded to 261 calls for police service in Lodi Twp, up from 188 the previous year for a 39% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Oct) are 2,312, up from 1,788 for the same period last year for a 29% increase.

Officers conducted 120 traffic stops, up from 84 last year. Forty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two larcenies

15 crashes

Two medical assists

Four citizen assists

Two mental health

Five welfare checks

Six disorderlies

Two sudden death (natural)

One adult attempted suicide

One mail fraud

Three school bus violations

One OUI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On October 5, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4100 Block of S. Maple Road for a report of mail fraud. The complainant stated that they were notified by their bank that a check was mobile deposited into a fraudulent account, and according to the bank, the only way the check could have been modified was if it was intercepted in the mail.

On October 24, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 7900 Block of Scio Church Road for a report of a larceny. The complainant reported that a 7’ X 14’ dump trailer was stolen while the family was on vacation. It is unknown who stole the trailer.

On October 25, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 6900 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of a larceny. The complaint reported that their pride flag was ripped down and stolen from their front yard. Home surveillance footage shows a dark SUV-style vehicle approaching the front yard and turning the headlights off, and an unknown subject stole the flag. There are no suspects at this time.

The complete October 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.