New Development In Pittsfield Township To Get Streetlights

Lombardo Homes, the developer of the new neighborhood Arbor Ridge Crossing, received the green light to go ahead with their new streetlights by the Pittsfield Charter Township Board of Trustees at their November meeting. The three new phases of developments will be lit through three new, small special assessment districts.

“When a special assessment district is created for streetlights, depending on the developer agreement, the developer will contract through DTE and pay for the streetlights and installation. Then after that is done, then the special assessment district will take over and the home owners will have a line item, usually on their winter taxes,” David Hensel, a project manager at Lombardo Homes, told the Sun Times-News.

This new neighborhood located in between Michigan Avenue, Morgan Road, I-94 and Carpenter Road will be built in six stages, some of which are already completed. When all is said and done there will be 140 new homes in Arbor Ridge Crossing and 70 more in the Meadows of Arbor Ridge, according to documents provided by the developer.

Phase Two will get nine lamp posts at an expense of $22,652. Annual expenses are estimated to be $1,624 or $42.73 per household, which will be added to their regular taxes, according to Township documents.

Arbor Meadows, which is a part of the development but south of Cloverlane Drive from the other two special assessment districts, will see an additional nine streetlamps installed at a cost of $21,059. Operating costs here will be $2,435, or $59.97 per lot, according to the township.

The homes under Phase Three can expect a dozen streetlights at a cost of $40,743. The annual cost of that is estimated to be $3,388, a year; amounting to $46.41 per lot.

“DTE is working closely with Pittsfield Township officials on final arrangements needed to begin the project. We look forward to having a projected start date determined soon,” Chris Lamphear, the Manager of Corporate Communications at DTE Energy, said.