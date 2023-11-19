Saline Girls’ Swim and Dive Fourth at D1 State Finals

The Saline girls’ swim and dive team continued to show that it a state power in Division 1 after a fourth-place finish at the D1 state finals at Eastern Michigan University Saturday.

The fourth-place finish is the 15th straight season that the Hornets have finished in the top five at the state finals. The last time Saline did not earn a top-five finish was 2007 when most of this year’s squad was still barely learning to walk, let alone swim.

Saline finished with 171 points in the meet won by SEC rival and state power Ann Arbor Pioneer with 301.

The Hornets earned all-state honors in seven events and earned points in nine of the 12 events at the Finals.

Nani Sanna led the Hornets by earning all-state honors in four events.

Sanna finished third in the 500 free and was fourth in the 200 free. She also teamed with Joann Oyemba, Ana Sirbu, and Maggie Kyzar to finish sixth in the 400 free relay and seventh in the 200 free relay.

Sirbu also earned all-state honors in the 200 free with an eighth-place finish.

Along with the pair of all-state finishes in the free relays, Oyemba and Kyzar were part of the 200 medley relay team of Maria Baldwin and Ellie Brunty that earned all-state honors with a seventh-place finish. Oyemba also finished 11th in the 50 free and Kyzar 14th

in the 100 fly.

Brunty picked up her second all-state spot with a third-place finish in the 100 breast.

Lindi Jenkins earned all-state honors in diving with a sixth-place finish, while Ava Crossley was 12th.

Sirbu earned a 10th-place finish in the 500 free and Baldwin was 12th in the 100 fly and 23rd in the 100 back.