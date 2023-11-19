Saline students strive for success

Saline Area Schools has some outstanding students.

That was apparent at the Nov. 14 Saline Area Schools (SAS) Board of Education meeting when two groups of students were recognized for their accomplishments over the past few months. At that meeting, SAS Superintendent Steve Laatsch went before the school board to honor the Saline Marching Band and Varsity Field Hockey Team.

The Marching Band was recognized first. Laatsch said the 187 member band had 10 performances of their field show and appeared in a parade, and all the while played a big part on football Fridays. At the Chelsea Marching Band Exhibition, Laatsch said the band received outstanding responses and comments.

A big highlight for the band came at the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA) Marching Band Festival, where they received the highest score possible at the festival. They earned superior ratings from each judge and a score of “A” in every category of evaluation.

Next for the band will see them performing at the Saline Holiday Parade before they head to Florida to perform at Walt Disney World on Dec. 9.

Members of the Saline Marching Band were honored on Nov. 14. photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools

The Field Hockey team was then recognized with Laatsch giving an overall look at the success of the team this past season. He said the Saline varsity team finished third in the SEC conference, which is probably the toughest conference in the state, and then capped off the season by making it to the state semi-finals. The team had 39 goals in 18 games with eight seniors helping to lead the team. Three players earned all conference honors with one getting all state honors. A couple of seniors are planning to continue competing at the college level.

Laatsch also cited another impressive team stat, this one from the classroom, where the team has a combined GPA of almost 3.7. He said this was great example of student athletes.

Members representing both groups were on hand to be recognized and honored. School board president Michael McVey said the board appreciated the presentations, especially because they represent the outstanding efforts of Saline students.