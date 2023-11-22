Arise Bakery Rises in Saline as a New Stop for Local Coffee and Food Enthusiasts

Saline has a new morning/lunch spot to check out – Arise Bakery and Café, which opened November 17th.

The venture is a partnership between longtime friends Rose Richards and Andrea Cocciolone. The duo's relationship, forged through the rigors of adventure racing, has evolved into this collaborative culinary venture.

Cocciolone recalls how their business partnership grew out of their competitive acquaintance in racing. Over time and conversation, one idea led to another until the two settled on a clear goal. "We've known each other for years, sharing countless adventures and always contemplating starting our own thing." Cocciolone adds, "After years of racing together, our shared love for baking and coffee spurred the idea of Arise Bakery."

Owners Andrea Cocciolone and Rose Richards

The decision to open a bakery emerged naturally from Cocciolone's incessant baking and both partners' deep appreciation for gastronomy. "It's about time for a new venture, and the timing just felt right," Richards explains.

Arise Bakery embodies Richards’s and Cocciolone's commitment to quality. Serving Hyperion coffee, sourced from Ypsilanti, the bakery sets a high bar for its offerings. Cocciolone's baking expertise is expected to carve out a distinctive market niche for the bakery.

The shop will offer morning fare, sweet pastries baked by Andrea, and savory in the form of breakfast sandwiches and quiche. Hyperion Coffee has risen in popularity like crema on fine espresso. Noted for its high quality, Hyperion is roasted locally and specializes in single-origin coffees and direct trade relationships.

Lunch offers sandwiches, salads, and soups. Offerings include: Gabby's Sammie - Boar's Head Serrano ham, fresh mozzarella, arugula, olive oil & balsamic glaze on sourdough. Turkey Grab & Go (or Stay) - Turkey, dill Havarti cheese, cucumber & spinach with our homemade ranch on a baguette. Crunchy Salad - Chopped cabbage, baby kale & Brussels sprouts with caramelized pecans, dried cherries, feta & apple slices with a lemony vinaigrette.

Vegan and vegetarian options are available.

Emphasizing the importance of high-caliber ingredients, the bakery boasts an array of premium products like Boar's Head meats, known for their absence of fillers and superior quality. "We're focused on using local vendors and organic products as much as we can," Cocciolone asserts, noting their collaborations with Rich Grain’s out of Milan, Grand River Bakery at Manchester Market for breads, and Calder Dairy.

Arise Bakery is located at 972 E Michigan in Saline. Their hours are M-F 7-2, Sa 8-2, Su Closed. For more information, visit https://arisebakeryandcafe.com/