Saline's Karli Dorr is pitching her way to Grand Valley State University

Signing with Grand Valley State University was a huge achievement for Saline student-athlete Karli Dorr. Both athletically and academically, Dorr believes it is the right fit for her.

The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Dorr to ask about her recent college signing and what it means to her. Dorr is a standout softball player at Saline High School.

“I am so excited to have signed with Grand Valley,” Dorr said. “I grew up with the goal to play softball in college and this is a huge achievement for me.”

On signing day with her parents. photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

She picked Grand Valley for several reasons.

“I absolutely loved the campus the first time I toured it, and I immediately knew that it was where I belonged,” she said. “They also have a great softball program that I know is going to be a great fit for me as an athlete.”

This signing comes for Dorr in her senior year with even more softball to come as a Saline Hornet. However, she has plenty of highlights to look back on as she looks ahead.

She said one of her biggest highlights was pitching against and defeating Chelsea her junior year.

“Chelsea has always been a huge competitor of Saline’s and being able to shut them out was huge,” she said.

“Another highlight was when our team beat Lincoln last year to win the SEC,” she said. “The year before they had beat us and taken the title for SEC so it was a really big game.”

And finally, a personal highlight for her was when she was named an All-State pitcher last year.

As an individual player and a teammate as well as a student, being a Hornet has meant a lot to her development and growth.

“I love competing as a Saline Hornet,” she said. “I love all of the girls on my team, and we are all like one big family. Last year was so much fun and I can’t wait to make more memories with them this year before heading off to college.”

Knowing this is a huge achievement in getting to this point, STN asked her if there was anyone she wanted to thank for their support and help along the way.

“Definitely my parents,” she answered. “They have done so much for me and are the biggest reason why I am able to continue playing softball in college. Also, my pitching coach Larry Thiede. I have been training with Coach Larry for five years and I wouldn’t have been able to get to this point without him.”

Dorr in action. photo by Mike Williamson