Saline's Mallory Bohl is headed to Notre Dame

In signing with Notre Dame, Saline student-athlete Mallory Bohl said in the classroom and on the volleyball court, this university has everything she was looking for as she looks ahead to the next level.

Bohl, a senior at Saline High School and a standout athlete on the volleyball court, made her college choice official recently. The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with her to ask about this exciting news. She said she feels great about her signing.

“It makes me really excited to enroll at Notre Dame this January and it recognizes the work I have done to get to this point,” Bohl says. “I feel really proud of myself.”

She said, “I chose Notre Dame because it has everything I am looking for, from athletics to academics and everything else in between. I love the culture of the volleyball program and the traditions that the school has. And, I know that no matter what happens, Notre Dame will be a place where I am able to succeed and be supported in so many ways.”

With her parents on signing day. photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

This signing really is a big achievement, considering Bohl had to work her way back from a knee injury last year in her junior season.

“The process of recovering from my injury was definitely not easy,” Bohl said looking back. “In my experience, the mental challenge was almost greater than the physical challenge, but I have become a much stronger person because of it and am excited to continue improving.”

In addition to getting healthy and reaching for the opportunity in college, another big motivator for her is her love for the sport.

“For me, volleyball is such a fun sport, which makes it super exciting to compete in,” said Bohl. “My favorite part about the sport is the team aspect. I have made my best friends through the sport and I love the tight connections I have formed on multiple teams. Whether I win or lose, doing it with teammates right by my side has always been a highlight.”

And so has competing for SHS.

“Competing as a Saline Hornet has meant something very special to me, this year in particular,” she said. “After the amazing postseason run last year, I was so excited to finally be able to be back on the court competing for my senior year; and, I felt so lucky to do it with two amazing coaches and a team that supported me so much.”

With the signing, recovering from an injury, achieving in the classroom and on the court, Bohl said they have been some important people helping and supporting her along the way. STN asked her if there was anyone in particular she would like to thank.

“I would like to thank my family,” she said. “My grandparents, parents, as well as my aunt and uncle have given me so many resources-- I would not be where I am today without the sacrifices they have made. They, along with my siblings, have always been my biggest supporters and I am so grateful for them.”

Bohl, at right, in action on the court. photo by Mike Williamson