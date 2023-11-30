Sheridan Employees Raise Nearly $3,000 to Fight Cancer

Sheridan employees from across the greater Ann Arbor area worked together to raise $2,944 to support community members fighting cancer. The funds were raised in conjunction with the Making Strides Ann Arbor event and will go towards the American Cancer Society’s efforts to prevent and detect breast cancer.

The effort was organized by the Impression Society, Sheridan’s employee engagement team in Chelsea. They identified the opportunity and orchestrated efforts across Sheridan’s Southeast Michigan facilities to participate and raise money.

“Many of our employees have been directly impacted by breast cancer, whether family, friend, or battling the disease themselves. We thank the Impression Society and our employees in Chelsea and Saline for their support with this worthwhile cause, and are proud to work alongside such wonderful people,” said Hilary Bringman, HR Manager at Sheridan’s Chelsea location.

A team of 22 Sheridan employees and their families from Sheridan’s Chelsea and Saline, MI, locations participated in the Making Strides event. Each member of the team worked to collect donations from fellow employees and organized other efforts, such as bake sales, to raise as many funds as possible.

“Congratulations to our Sheridan team members for taking the initiative to contribute to important local community causes. We support and encourage these kinds of endeavors at each of our printing and facilities across the country,” said General Manager, Ron Vollink.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women apart from skin cancers. In 2023, it is estimated that nearly 300,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer.