Young Hornets Squad Opens with Pair of Wins

While some growing pains are to be expected, a very young Saline boys’ basketball team opened the season in impressive fashion with a pair of wins.

The Hornets roster includes six sophomores, one junior, and just two seniors this season.

It helps when one of the sophomores in the one of the top players in the state for the class of 2026 in Jonathan Sanderson. He is coming off a freshman season where he earned first-team All-SEC Red honors and he showed why in the first two games with a combined 70 points.

Saline took down Livonia Stevenson 63-54 in the season opener Friday night.

The opening quarter was a back and forth and a pair of free throws by Sanderson with .8 seconds left in the first for a 15-14 lead.

The Hornets came out quick in the second and built a nine-point lead, but Stevenson battled back to cut the lead to three late in the period. Sanderson nailed a pair of triples in the final moments including one at the buzzer to give Saline a 34-26 lead at the half.

Stevenson continued to fight back and cut the lead to 47-44 after three.

Lincoln Keyes and Tommy Carr hit baskets to start the fourth and Sanderson followed with five straight points to help the Hornets extend their lead.

Sanderson then dished a pair of passes off to Keyes for easy baskets and the Hornets would hold on for the win.

Saline was led by Sanderson with 30 points and dished out eight assists.

Keyes had a big night with a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Carr finished with six points, all in the second half for the Hornets. Peyton Widen scored four, Isaiah Harris and Brad Leventhal two each.

The Hornets opened with a come-from-behind 64-54 win over Salem in the season opener Tuesday night.

Saline got off to a very slow start with Salem taking a 17-4 lead after one quarter.

Then Salem lead would build a 14-point lead in the second quarter 32-18, but the Hornets closed with the final four points to cut the lead to 32-22 at halftime.

The Hornets trailed 42-31 with 2:25 left in the third, but the Hornets forced a pair of turnovers and Sanderson scored eight points in less than a minute to cut the lead to 42-39 and force a Plymouth timeout.

Salem answered with a 7-2 run to close the quarter and led Saline 49-41 after three.

The Hornets opened the fourth with a 10-2 run to tie the game at 51 and a Sanderson steal and long pass to Keyes for a lay-in gave the Hornets their first lead 53-51 with five minutes left.

The lead grew to 60-53 with a Widen triple and a steal and lay-in by Carr with 2:30 left.

Saline still had a seven point lead with just over a minute remaining when a Sanderson and-one pushed the lead to 10 and the Hornets would hold off Plymouth for the win.

Sanderson finished with 40 points, including 27 in the second half for the Hornets.

Widen finished with seven points, Carr six, Keyes five, LaDanian Woods and Leventhal three each.

Saline returns to the court Tuesday night at Canton.

Photos by Mike Williamson