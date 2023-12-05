Saline Hockey Still Looking for First Win

The early season offensive struggles continued for the Saline hockey team as the Hornets fell to 0-3 on the season with a 2-1 overtime loss to Livonia Stevenson Friday night.

It was the third straight 2-1 loss for the Hornets to start the season.

The game was scoreless through one period and for most of the second when Stevenson found the net for a 1-0 lead.

Saline answered a short time later when Jace Woodrel carried the puck into the zone and flipped a pass back to Ethan Phelps who rifled the shot home to tie the game at one after two periods.

Neither team could find the net in the third period to send the game into overtime.

Midway through the overtime period Stevenson won a face-off deep in the Saline zone and a shot from the blue line was blocked out front right to a Stevenson forward who slapped it home for the game winner.

Saline was outshot 34-23 with Tyler Schroeder stopping 32 shots in net for the Hornets.

The Hornets will continue its long road trip to start the season with games at Jackson and a trip west to face Grandville and Muskegon Mona Shores this weekend. Saline opens the season with eight straight road games before its home opener December 16 against Huron.

Photos from Saline vs Pioneer by Mike Williamson



