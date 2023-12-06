Nu2U Again: Expanding Horizons in Employment Inclusivity

By Todd Nissen, Contributor

Two times a week, Patty Hamm and her son, Trevor, make the 40-minute drive from New Boston to Saline, where Trevor has a job at Nu2U Again.

Patty is describing how a job at the resale store is the perfect fit for an adult with disabilities when Trevor breaks in to clarify.

“With autism,” he says. “Trevor deals with autism.”

Trevor, 30, is not alone. Ten of the workers at Nu2U Again are autistic. One of them is Connor Rentschler. And Connor is why this store came to be.

It was spring 2017. Connor had just turned 16. Lisa and her husband, Greg, were meeting with Connor’s special education counselors at Saline High School when an outside resource consultant said she had identified the right job for Connor. It would be helping at the Belleville Farm Council.

There were two problems, as Lisa related the conversation. Why go all the way to Belleville when the Washtenaw Farm Council is up the road in Lodi Township? But, more importantly — Connor is petrified of bugs. A job next to barn animals and cobwebs was a bad idea.

Lisa began to look for alternatives. She heard the Washtenaw Christian Academy’s resale store on the east side of Saline was closing. She talked to her husband. Her resume wasn’t exactly teeming with retail experience. The closest she got was a college job in the phone credit department of the now-closed Winkleman’s department store chain.

Lisa and Conner Rentschler. Courtesy of Lisa Rentschler.

“It was a total leap of faith,” she said. “But I wanted to find something for Connor that he liked and was a good fit.”

Lisa also liked the idea of retaining the store’s nonprofit status as a way of underscoring its mission of helping people like Connor.

“I always had a vision of it being for individuals with differing abilities,” she said. “Second, we wanted to give back to organizations that helped Connor thrive. And third, I wanted to hire individuals who aren’t being hired anywhere else.”

That was five years ago. The store has since become a thriving business, offering everything from furniture to housewares to wedding dresses. Annual revenues are more than $600,000, and the store finishes each year in the black. Lisa doesn’t take a salary and puts the income left over after expenses back into operations. The growing demand means she has hired a general manager and four other managers who help look after functions such as marketing and online sales. Earlier this year, a buyer in China purchased dishes the store listed on Ebay.

The number of people staffing the store ranges from 35-40. Sixteen of them are like Trevor, people with autism or a different type of disability. Their hourly rate starts at $10. Their jobs range from greeter to cleaning to stocking and arranging clothes. Trevor, who is 6 feet, 3 inches, and 250 pounds, sometimes gets asked to help move heavier items.

Nu2U Again started with 8,000 square feet of retail space. It now has more than 10,000 after taking over the storefront next door. Lisa wants to expand again. She’s investigating affordable storefronts in Ypsilanti for a second location she hopes to open in 2024. Her long-term goal is to add a third, perhaps in Chelsea or Adrian.

Growing Need

Federal statistics show one in 36 children have autism, up from the previous rate of one in 44. The Department of Education reports that only 21 percent of people with disabilities, including autism, are employed.

Kevin Musson, interim director of Special Education, and Monica Ellis, assistant director of Special Education at Saline Area Schools, have decades of experience working with students and young adults with higher needs. They have seen the population of employable students with special needs grow from a handful to the 30-50 their program serves in a given year.

State and other resources to help with workshops, job training, coaching, and counseling have also grown. This year, Michigan Rehabilitation Services added $54,000 to the $20,000 that Saline contributed to help students and young adults be successful in the workplace.

The problem, said Musson and Ellis, is not all of those funds get used. In addition, there have been staff shortages and turnover in state agencies administering the programs in the wake of the COVID pandemic. That’s why Musson and Ellis are putting a new focus on training and educating parents about the resources available to help their children, as well as relaying parent and teacher knowledge back to state agencies as they look for ways to reach their own goals.

“We want people to tap into these resources,” said Musson.

Ellis said Nu2U Again provides a good roadmap for employers who want to find ways for people with special needs to contribute. “In a community like Lisa has built, there is modeling and peers that can show and help and create those opportunities. That’s really impactful.”

Patty Hamm thinks there would be even greater understanding if people made a point of shopping and interacting with the workers at stores like Nu2U Again.

“People need to see this,” she says, gesturing at the racks of clothes, holiday decorations, and workers. “They need to see how great all these employees are. They need to stop — have a conversation. Just realize they are human.”