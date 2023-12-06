The work isn't done for Saline's Clara Cherry as she signs with the University of North Georgia

Feeling a sense of a accomplishment, but knowing the work is not done; that’s how Saline student-athlete Clara Cherry describes her feelings in signing with the University of North Georgia.

Cherry, a senior at Saline High School, recently signed to attend and compete on the softball field at the school in Georgia. It was a big moment for her and its one the Sun Times News (STN) wanted to recognize.

“I feel extremely blessed looking back on my recruiting journey and signing,” Cherry told STN. “I ultimately put all my trust in God throughout this whole process. Making it official with signing day has made me reflect with gratitude on all the opportunities given by Him leading up to this moment. Playing collegiate softball has been a goal of mine ever since I developed a passion for the sport. Looking back at all the hours put in at the cages, the gym, tournaments, etc. has made me feel accomplished about signing to the University of North Georgia. However, signing has only motivated me to keep working harder and know that the work doesn’t stop.”

On signing day with her biggest fans, her family. photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

She said she picked the University of North Georgia because she “felt a sense of community when stepping onto campus for the first time.”

“UNG has a lot of uniqueness and charm to it, being tucked in the mountains of Georgia,” Cherry says. “Coach Davenport is not only a legendary coach, but a great person and has made me feel welcomed since day one. The team culture and atmosphere he has created down there also play a huge factor in my decision. Having the opportunity to play for him is a great honor. Aside from playing for a high-level program, North Georgia was also a fit for me academically. There are a lot of different areas of study that interest me that I look forward to exploring.”

Leading up to this, Cherry’s had some other great moments and highlights, especially on the softball field.

One of her most memorable moments in her whole softball career was taking second place out in Colorado at one of the nation's biggest softball tournaments with her travel team, TN Mojo Dewitt.

For Saline Softball, she would consider all of the junior season a highlight.

“Playing the sport I love with the people I grew up playing with as a kid was a blast,” she said. “High School season has brought us back together on the field and it feels like we are one big family. If I had to pick one individual moment, it would be our double-header, sweeping Walled Lake Northern. To come back from being mercied twice the previous season to sweeping them this year couldn’t have been a more accomplishing feeling. We truly played as a team during those games and trusted each other.”

She said she’s grateful each and every day to compete as a Hornet.

“Living in Saline and playing softball for Saline is amazing when you have such a supportive community,” Cherry said. “I look forward to school ball every year because I’m lucky to say I get to play with the best teammates and friends one could ask for. I have really high hopes for my final season at Saline and I think with this group of teammates, we can achieve great things.”

Getting to the point of being able to sign to compete at the college level is a big deal for all athletes, especially knowing the time and effort that goes into it. Cherry knows this and points to the help and support she's received to helped her get here.

“There are tons of people to thank for all the support along this memorable journey,” she said. “First, I cannot thank my parents enough for all the time they have sacrificed and invested in me. From the long car rides to tournaments to squeezing in some last minute hitting at the fields with my dad while the sun was setting, they have played a key role in helping me achieve my dreams with all their support and encouragement. I would also like to thank my grandparents for stepping in and taking me to various tournaments while both my parents were occupied with my siblings' games.”

And she said, “To every coach that I’ve crossed paths with, I have nothing but gratitude for their endless support, time, and dedication to helping me succeed. Lastly, I would like to thank my Aunt Sue and Uncle Greg for their unwavering support and hospitality when at tournaments and recruiting visits in Georgia.”

Cherry chasing down a pop fly. photo by Dawn McCann