Hot Shooting Saline Holds Off Seaholm

The Saline girls' basketball team used some hot shooting from outside the three-point arch to hold off Birmingham Seaholm 47-33 in the season opener Tuesday night.

Saline took an early 4-0 lead, but Seaholm bounced back with five straight for a 5-4 lead.

The Hornets would answer and a Keira Roehm triple gave Saline a 10-5 lead after one period.

Saline would push the lead to eleven 22-11 with a triple by Ayla Stager, but the Maples answered with a three pointer later for a 22-14 halftime lead for the Hornets.

The lead would grow back to 11 in the third quarter 28-17 with a Kate Stemmer three, but Seaholm went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to three 28-25.

Saline would answer with an 8-0 run of their own and another Stemmer triple gave the Hornets a 36-25 lead after three.

Another Stemmer triple gave Saline a 42-31 lead with just over four minutes remaining. The Maples answered with a basket, but a Hadley Griffin triple pushed the lead back to 12 45-33 with 2:20 left and the Hornets would hold on for the win.

Stemmer finished with a team high 13 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Kadyn Maida scored 11 and grabbed six boards, while Stage added a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds for Saline.

Roehm chipped in with seven points, Griffin three points, three rebounds, and two steals, and Bailey Burt two points, three rebounds, and three steals.

Saline will return to the court Friday night when they travel to Woodhaven.