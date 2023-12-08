Fashion Meets Finesse at Magnolia on East Main

Ana Maria Barge, a seasoned stylist since 1985 and an entrepreneur with a keen eye for fashion, is the proud owner of Magnolia on East Main, a charming boutique infused with the creative buzz of hair styling services. Nestled in the vibrant streets of Milan, Barge's journey to business ownership weaves through the very fabric of her educational and professional experiences.

"Shortly after getting my master's degree at Eastern, where I also did my undergrad in merchandising, I stumbled upon this quaint little shop," Barge reminisces about her beginnings. Her blend of academic credentials and real-world experience in a salon laid the groundwork for what would become a thriving local business.

"I've been marrying fashion merchandising and hairstyling since before the pandemic," Barge explains, illuminating the unique fusion Magnolia on East Main offers. This combination has carved out a niche for her business in the local landscape.

The pandemic, a challenging time for many, was an unexpected boon for Barge. "It was really good to me, surprisingly so," she notes, attributing the success to the local support for small businesses. "People just wanted to help support local, and they did."

Reflecting on the genesis of her business's name, Barge shares a personal anecdote: "My daughter is named after 'Steel Magnolias,' her name is Julia." She wanted a name that resonated with her roots and the warm, southern vibe south of Ann Arbor. "Magnolia on East Main just clicked," she says.

As the boutique approaches its fifth anniversary since signing the lease, Barge reflects on the evolution of her business, "I've added permanent jewelry to our services," she says with a spark of innovation in her eye. "You pick out your chain, and I solder it right on—it's not a tattoo, it's a statement."

"It's been a journey, but here we are," Barge concludes, with a smile as enduring as the magnolia flower itself.

Find out more by following them on Facebook.