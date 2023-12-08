Heather Gotts of Jones Insurance Chronicles Milan's Revival to Renaissance

Lifelong Milan resident and owner of Jones Insurance, Heather Gotts, has witnessed the transformation of her town firsthand. With a fondness for her hometown, Gotts reminisces about the days when the local shops were mere empty shells. "Most of the shops were boarded up, empty, and the spaces above them were empty," she recalls of a not-so-distant past.

Gotts witnessed a town in transition, from the aging establishments of yore to the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit fueling today's growth. "I’ve seen a lot of people come and go," Gotts states, reflecting on the ever-changing landscape of local commerce. From the cherished memories of a bustling pharmacy and the restaurant across the street to the jewelers and a myriad of other businesses, she has observed the cyclical nature of the town's economy.

The turning point came with a wave of rejuvenation, described by Gotts at a time when "we had a lot of vacancy" until pivotal investments sparked a renaissance. Speaking to the heart of this revival, she notes, "We’re getting more innovative shops, newer style than the old-style shops." It's a change characterized by the infusion of fresh ideas by young entrepreneurs.

Diversity blooms in Milan's downtown, with Gotts pointing out the significant presence of women business owners and a variety of shops that cater to a broad audience, including a quilt fabric shop that has become a local favorite. This variety is something Gotts finds exceptional: "This downtown has a good diversification of things to shop at," she affirms.

Yet, the renaissance isn't just about shopping. Gotts has an eye on the future as a community where the youth can engage and entertain themselves. "What is there for teenagers to do, kids to do? That's what I think we hear a lot more people asking for," she articulates. Her vision for Milan includes a space for the younger generation—a sentiment shared by others signifying that Milan, like any good community, remains a work in progress.

