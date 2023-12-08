Milan’s Moonlight Madness on December 9th

On December 9th, from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m., downtown Milan will pulsate with the lively spirit of the Holiday Moonlight Madness event. This enchanting evening, a much-anticipated sequel to its inaugural iteration, promises a festive blend of shopping, entertainment, and community spirit under the soft glow of the moon, or clouds, or snowflakes.

Chamber of Commerce Director Aby Cryderman is eager to bring folks into the downtown for the special event, saying, "Milan encompasses the spirit of community, the spirit of family, and the spirit of prosperity. It is a place I am proud to spend time, support, work, and call home!"

The event will see local shops and stores extending their hours, creating an inviting atmosphere for holiday shopping. Adding to the allure, Milan's social district will be vibrant until midnight, allowing visitors to savor drinks and explore the variety of offerings in a leisurely fashion.

The air will be filled with the festive sounds of Christmas music, courtesy of DJ Ace Baby, setting up a joyous backdrop in Toland Square, which will transform into a hub of activity, featuring an array of vendors and a cozy warming station for visitors to unwind and relish the festive cheer.

Music will resonate not just outdoors but also inside the local shops, offering a harmonious blend of indoor and outdoor melodies, enhancing the event's dynamic and fun atmosphere.

While the official event wraps up at 11:00 p.m., the extended hours of the social district until midnight offer a flexible and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Whether choosing to stay till the event's close or lingering to soak in the midnight ambiance, Moonlight Madness in downtown Milan is set to be an unforgettable night.