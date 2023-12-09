Milan Main Street Geared Up for Festive Shopping Extravaganza

If you haven’t been to downtown Milan lately, you may want to consider a trip soon. The downtown has undergone a renaissance in recent years, filling its once empty shops with eclectic boutiques steadily gaining in popularity as the secret gets out.

“You can see the community spirit transforming into economic vitality downtown,” says Jessica Meingasner, Director for Milan Main Street. “This year, the merchants have united to transform Main Street into a holiday haven where memories are made and local businesses thrive.”

Meingasner and the merchants have teamed up to make this holiday season one to remember, which began on November 25, Small Business Saturday, with “Pop on Main” featuring food trucks, a vendor market with over 20 participants, and a special giveaway. Following this, the "Candy Cane Lane" event occurred on December 2.

But mark your calendars for the big event on December 9, with the second annual "Moonlight Madness." This event is designed for late-night shopping, with stores open until 11 pm and the district's social area available until midnight. Entertainment, Christmas music, and decorations will adorn the streets to enhance the festive atmosphere. Special promotions, including discounts for those donning Christmas sweaters, are also on the agenda.

Meingasner paints a vivid picture of the experience, saying, “It's nighttime, the stars are out. You have your friends and your family with you in downtown Milan. You have your preferred drink, and Christmas music follows you along. The stores are dressed in holiday spirit, inviting you in with specials. There is an outdoor vendor market adorned with decorations and lights as well. The whole town is set in a memorable Christmas spirit.”

For more information, visit https://www.milanmainstreet.info/