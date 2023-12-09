Textiles Fabric Shop is a Quilter's Haven

In the bustling heart of Milan, Textiles Fabric Shop has established itself as a hotspot for creatives and fabric enthusiasts. Staff member Josie Rayle, with her vibrant energy and deep-seated passion for quilting, is one of the many gems of the establishment.

Josie recalls the serendipitous start of her journey with Textiles Fabric Shop, “I had just moved to Milan at the very beginning of September 2018, and they opened by the end of that month. I had sewed all my life but had never made a quilt.”

It wasn't long before she was woven into the fabric of the shop's community, captivated by the art of quilting under the tutelage of Donna Bloxam, who owns the shop with her daughter Jacqui Macfarlane.

“Donna is a great instructor, very, very patient,” Josie shares, reflecting on her first foray into quilting, which quickly spiraled into a love affair with the craft. This newfound passion kept her coming back, not just for the classes but for a chance to become an integral part of the team.

The Textiles Fabric Shop is more than just a store. It’s a bustling hub for those who share an affinity for textiles and a penchant for creation. “I love the people that come in here. The women who quilt are lovely, lovely people,” Josie states.

Her role extends beyond mere staff duties; she is a guide, a helper, and a fellow creator. “There was a customer in here this morning, going to a quilt retreat. I love helping people pick out fabrics, although they have their own vision,” she muses.

Find out more at https://textilesfabricshop.com/