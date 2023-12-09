The Owl's Flight from Coffee Haven to Community Cornerstone

The evolution of The Owl from a quaint coffee shop into a bustling community hub captures the essence of adaptive entrepreneurship and local spirit. Ryan Wilman, the proprietor, shared, “We wanted to be a community business, a place for people to gather, socialize, and be part of something.”

Originally named The Morning Owl, the establishment catered to the caffeinated needs of early risers. Wilman recalls, “People supported us by buying coffee late into the evening but not really getting what they needed.” This observation sparked a transformative idea.

The transition from a coffee shop to a full-fledged bar was not instantaneous. Wilman details the rigorous journey: “We sought out a liquor license, and it took us about a year to get it.” With the new license, the coffee shop was rebranded to The Owl, now serving patrons from morning till night, encapsulating its original ethos while expanding its offerings. Wilman enthuses, “You can start your day with a cup of coffee and end your day with a cocktail.”

The Owl prides itself on its meticulously crafted drinks, whether it's their locally sourced Hyperion coffee or the artfully mixed cocktails. “We took our house recipes and twisted them into what we wanted,” Wilman says, emphasizing the transition into a craft beer and cocktail venue that champions local products. He proudly states, “Seven or eight of our taps are all Michigan taps.”

Wilman’s innovative streak is evident in their latest creation, the 'Iron Owl,' a maple old-fashioned that showcases the synergy between local distilleries and The Owl’s quest for quality. “It’s about striking that perfect balance,” he asserts. The Owl doesn't just stop at drinks; they host events like trivia nights, adding a social spark to the establishment. “It’s the next step,” hints Wilman, suggesting a continual quest for growth.

The Owl’s commitment to the community extends beyond beverages. Local artists and businesses are a mainstay in their operations, from T-shirt printing to cocktail can art. “We try to feature as many local people as we can,” Wilman says, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship between The Owl and Milan's community.

Learn more at https://theowlmilan.com/