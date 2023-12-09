Botanical Bakeshop is as Unique as it is Creative

Botanical Bakeshop has emerged in Milan as a cozy corner where tradition and modern sensibilities blend seamlessly. At the helm is Katie Robinson, an artist turned baker whose canvas has taken the alluring form of vegan pastries. Botanical Bakeshop, nestled beside the rhythmic rumbles of railroad tracks, is where Robinson's artistic flair and culinary finesse come to life.

After honing her skills at Washtenaw Community College, Robinson transformed her passion into a thriving endeavor in the summer of 2021. The same skills used in her artistic training transferred will into baking.

Botanical Bakeshop is not just another bakery. It's a harmonious synthesis of quality, tradition, and ethical choices. "We want to create high-quality, classic pastries that feed the soul," Robinson asserts, underscoring her dedication to not only satisfying sweet tooths but also to being a conscientious member of the community.

The bakery's commitment to veganism is more than a dietary choice. It is a stand for compassion. "We believe in cruelty-free baked goods for all to enjoy," states Robinson, a principle baked into every treat they create. Her creations break the mold, challenging the misconception that vegan treats can't hold a candle to their non-vegan counterparts. "It's possible to have a flaky crust, a satisfying puff pastry, a delicious breakfast without having to compromise," Katie passionately shares from her extensive experience, including years at Zingerman’s Bakehouse and the wedding cake business at Sweet Heather Anne. "This is food for all."

Indeed, this is not just food but an invitation to a party where everyone is welcome, and cake is a communal joy. "You don't need animal products to make amazing comfort food, and cake is for the whole party," she says.

For those eager to sample Robinson’s edible art, Botanical Bakeshop opens its doors by appointment only at 508 County Street.

Find out more at https://www.botanicalbakeshop.com/