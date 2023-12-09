Northern Chicks is the Heart of Milan's Revival Led by Women Entrepreneurs

In the heart of Milan's bustling downtown, Northern Chicks, with its stylish home furnishings and decor, mirrors the resurgence of the city's historic center. The shop, opened in 2017 by owner Rachelle McDaniel, began as a tentative venture on Main Street at the invitation of the local revitalization effort.

"I started with Milan Main Street. They asked me to Pop on Main and be a vendor," McDaniel recalls. This opportunity was part of a larger initiative aimed at injecting new life into downtown Milan, a project McDaniel witnessed from its nascent stages. "They were redoing a section of the downtown... and so they had popped me up in one of the raw units," she says.

McDaniel's initial trial run at the pop-up location was met with such enthusiasm that it cemented Northern Chicks' presence in the community. "I got really great feedback... they were like, 'we would love you to stay,'" she shares. The transition from a temporary spot to a permanent one was facilitated by two key figures: "That would be Dave Snyder, the landlord... and Milan Main Street," McDaniel notes, crediting them for enabling her move into the unit.

Dave Snyder, lauded by McDaniel as an "inspiration for downtown Milan," played a crucial role in the area's revival. His investment in restoring the buildings to their historical allure was instrumental in creating a vibrant commercial hub.

While Northern Chicks may have started as a solitary pioneer, it wasn't long before other enterprises joined the revival. "I was here probably about a year and a half by myself, and then all of a sudden, other businesses started to open alongside me," McDaniel recounts. This growth led to a cascade of new openings, from textile shops to eateries, filling the block and revitalizing the downtown core.

The transformation of downtown Milan into a dynamic and effervescent center is not lost on McDaniel. "I’ve seen downtown go from nothing to something vibrant," she reflects, acknowledging the profound changes she has observed over the six years of her shop's existence.

A notable aspect of this renaissance is the predominance of female entrepreneurs. "Most of us are women, entrepreneurs... which is wild because that is not heard of," McDaniel states, emphasizing the unique and inspirational nature of this collective effort.

Through McDaniel's stewardship, Northern Chicks continues to grow and flourish, much like downtown Milan itself, an area reborn through community, dedication, and the bold and collaborative spirit of its local business owners.