Peppers Mexican Restaurant Spurs Downtown Growth and One Family’s Dreams

Downtown Milan's culinary scene was infused with authentic flavors and family warmth when Marcos and Maria Garcia chose to open Peppers, a Mexican restaurant that quickly became a staple of the community.

The Garcias, who have been part of the restaurant industry since 1997, saw Milan as the perfect location for their dream. "I've been in restaurants a long time, from washing dishes to managing," Marcos says, his words echoing many self-made restaurateurs. "We decided to open here, and we love Milan. The people have been very, very friendly."

Opening their doors in 2019, a few months before the pandemic lockdown, Marcos and Maria's resilience was matched by the town's support. "The local people supported us very nicely, very generously. That's how we survived," Marcos recalls with gratitude. Despite the uncertainty, the Garcias' dedication to their craft and community helped them weather the storm.

Peppers became more than just a restaurant. It was a symbol of growth for downtown Milan and a harbinger for further expansion. "We opened another location in Tecumseh in 2020... We are about to open in Blissfield, and Milford is coming soon," Marcos shares, outlining the exciting journey from a single establishment to a burgeoning family empire.

For those unfamiliar with downtown Milan, Marcos offers a hearty invitation: "Downtown Milan is very nice, a small town with local shops. It's a very good place for local families to spend the night or an afternoon shopping, walking around."

Family is at the core of the Garcia's venture. Marcos proudly mentions, "My kids, when they're not at school, they come here. They sit at the table and do their homework. They’re learning the business, too."

It's clear that Peppers is more than a business—it's a family tradition, with Maria and Marcos nurturing their children – Marcos, Javier, and Juliet – and their restaurants equally. As Milan continues to grow, so do the dreams of the Garcia family, serving as a springboard for their culinary aspirations and solidifying their place in the heart of the community.