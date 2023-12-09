Don Piersall's Journey from Milan's Cornfields to Community Cornerstone

Nestled in the serene outskirts of Milan, Don Piersall, an agent with Farm Bureau Insurance, intertwines personal commitment and professional service. With seven years of residence amid the tranquil cornfields outside of Milan, Don has not only provided insurance services from his Ann Arbor office but is also weaving himself into the community fabric as a member of the Milan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Reflecting on his choice to move to Milan, Don speaks of the calm rural ambiance as a cornerstone of his day-to-day life, "It's very peaceful, very quiet," a stark contrast to the bustling activity in the bigger cities. He notes the community's dynamism, pointing out how local businesses join together for special occasions, such as makeshift patios for their patrons, enhancing the small-town charm.

Don notes how the spirit of Milan is further brought to life through the town's weekly events, which transform the streets into vibrant hubs of activity, fostering a sense of togetherness. He appreciates the friendliness of the local people, a sentiment reinforced during his regular visits to the neighborhood grocery store. "They're always nice," he remarks, appreciating the simple yet meaningful interactions that are a staple of the community’s character.

Don's choice to work with Farm Bureau Insurance is driven by a deep-rooted desire to serve and protect the families, friends, and businesses within Michigan. "My service is always personal and always local," he states, emphasizing his approach to understanding and catering to each client's unique insurance needs with a tailored personal insurance plan.

The charm of Milan is echoed in Don's words as he describes the town as a "fun, friendly neighborhood environment," which is not only rapidly growing but also maintains its welcoming, festive spirit.