Saline Girls’ Cruise to Second Straight Win

Cover- STN File Photo

A career night for sophomore Keira Roehm helped lead the Saline girls’ basketball team to a 60-31 rout of Brownstown-Woodhaven Friday night.

Roehm paced the Hornets with a career-high 26 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Roehm is known for her long-distance shots from behind the arch, but she did most of her damage in transition against Woodhaven.

Saline took an early 13-7 lead after one and began to pull away with an 8-0 run to start the second for a 21-7 lead.

The Hornets had a 25-11 lead with under 20 seconds left when Kate Stemmer got a breakaway lay-in and then stole the inbounds pass and got another lay-in to push the lead to 29-11 at the half.

Woodhaven scored the first basket of the second half, but Saline went on another 8-0 run to push the lead to 37-13 and closed out the third with a 45-18 lead and cruised to the win in the fourth.

Stemmer had another strong all-around game with 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals and led the Hornets fast break all night.

Hadley Griffin picked up 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Lindsey Clarke had two points and grabbed four rebounds.

The sophomore bigs tandem of Ayla Stager and Megan Sweet were forces on the glass with Sweet grabbing 12 boards and Stager 11. Sweet also added one point, while Stager scored five.

Saline was missing three players who were in Florida for the marching band trip to Disney. “I loved how the entire team stepped up as we were shorthanded,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “Every player took a step up and played their role well. I was excited to see how they embraced the “next up” mentality.”