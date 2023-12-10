Saline Wrestlers Ninth at Herm Wilkinson Invitational

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline wrestling team opened its season with a strong ninth place finish out of 26 teams at Howell’s Herm Wilkinson Invitational Saturday.

The Hornets with 106 points in the tournament won by Clarkston with 211.

Noah Barnett (175) and Isaac Furlong (285) came away with weight class championships for the Hornets.

Barnett went 4-0 on the day with a pin and three decisions, including a 6-4 win in the championship match.

Furlong went 3-0 on the day with a pin and a tough 3-1 decision in the 285 finals.

Brice LaFleur finished second at 113. He went 2-1 with a major decision and a pin before getting hurt in the second period of the championship match and having to withdraw.

Tyler Fedotoszkin went 3-1 and finished second at 190 for Saline.

Jericoh Powe had a busy day battling through the consolation bracket and finished in sixth place with a 3-3 record on the day.

Also picking up a win for the Hornets was Anthony James, who went 1-2 on the day at 126 pounds.

In the girl’s division Yaritza Diaz went 2-2 and place seventh at 155 pounds and Lily Sarver went 1-2 at 120.

The Hornets opened the season by dropping a 54-27 dual meet decision to New Boston Huron Wednesday.

Picking up wins for Saline were Barnett, Fedotoszkin, Furlong, LaFleur, and Owen Hartley.