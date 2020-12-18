How Greater Saline Is Surviving Covid-19s Costs

The world suffered two body blows in 2020; first the Coronavirus and then with is accompanying economic crisis. But just how the badly the economy has been hit depends from community to community. Saline’s businesses and tax base were hit just like everybody else, but its new city manager expressed confidence when speaking to the Sun Times-News.

“This community is on really strong economic footing because of its strong economic diversification. I think that when you look at how communities have weathered passed financial downtown's, like the recession [of 2008], the communities that have diversified, well maintained economic bases, and strong local presence, are the ones that bounce back the quickest. I think we have the right tools in Saline. We just need to navigate the road ahead,” Colleen O’Toole said.

All municipalities have had to take on extra expenses just like businesses, in installing plexiglass, sourcing personal protective equipment, and having at least part of their staffs working from home. Some money has been distributed to reimburse municipalities for PPE expenses, according to city officials.

But to be clear, the money received was not a stimulus. Money had to be spent to keep police and other essential workers as safe as possible, but that pretty much only put cities like Saline back to square one, according to Saline City Treasurer Mickie Jo Bennett.

Local businesses were, of course, hit badly. The resulting drop in economic activity has meant that the amount of revenue shared to Saline from Lansing through the sales tax was down 12 percent, according to Bennett. And while the city is trying to help keep outdoor dining practical over winter by investing in outdoor heating at the corner of the temporarily pedestrianized corner of Ann Arbor Street, the restaurants there are still very much in survival mode.

“I don’t know how the rest of the year is going to pan out,” Bennett added.

Saline’s budget was pretty balanced before the pandemic hit, according to Bennett. But problems are right around the corner from the way that the state distributes funds.

According to the interviews conducted for this article, the general state of municipal finances in the Saline area was that local governments were doing ok, but the economic crash that has accompanied Covid-19 has created a lot of uncertainty, the full extent of which isn’t known yet. What is known is that paying taxes for a generally cash-strapped public will be a challenge.

“There are going to be people, and companies, who cannot pay because they do not have the same income. I don’t the effects of that will show until we finish this December cycle, and see what we bring in this year versus next year,” Lodi Township Treasurer Michelle Foley said.

When Pittsfield Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal got her job during the Great Recession, she responded to that crisis by running a “lean administrative operation,” reorganizing township services and aggressively pursuing state and federal grant funding to pay for projects that go beyond bare bone services. But now that the economy is having to start from scratch and budget problems loom, major capital improvement projects and other such splurges will be hard to budget as the prospect of getting new grants looks increasingly dire.

Grewal said that the Pittsfield Township Fund Balance “Is projected to gradually deplete over time because of the lack of revenues coming from either state or federal sources. There was a federal stimulus promised to local units back in the summer, but we still haven’t received it. And we have no idea if and when we will receive it.”

York Township was not affected too badly by the pandemic, by nature of it being a rural and small community, according to Treasurer Sally Louis. Louis said that she will accept partial payments from residents who are struggling, but after about ten weeks, late fines will be added to winter taxes.

But, Louis added, if taxes are not paid by “March 1, I have to turn that [the tax bill] over to the county. I have to follow state law. I have found in my many years of being here that the county is really good with working with residents [by] getting them on a payment system. They’re not trying to foreclose on their homes.”

WASHTENAW COUNTY

Washtenaw County Treasurer Catherine McClary said that the while she didn’t want to minimize the hardship people are going through, the county had the sound financial footing to help people stay in their homes through the myriad of programs. Tax foreclosure for families can be mitigated through a series of loans, grants, poverty reductions and free and confidential debt counseling. Information on all of these programs can be found on the Washtenaw County website.

The County actually has a bit more cash on hand for the 2021 fiscal year than it did this year, $126 million, rather than $124 million. But McClary is still cautious going into the future.

“The county is stable. The county is well managed. The county is probably going to use its reserves, or at least a portion of its reserves, but that’s the whole point of having reserves,” McClary said.

STATE & FEDERAL RESPONSES

“One difficulty has been the flood of executive orders and the changes, one after the other,” York Township Supervisor Chuck Tellas said. Keeping up with “the myriad of new rules that are coming down that we are expected to follow,” has been another challenge.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed

an act last summer that would have changed tax filing deadlines to help people who have had to shut down, or lost work, during statewide shutdowns; saying they would create more problems than they would solve.

Foley said that while Lodi’s tax revenue seems relatively unaffected, she has had communications from residents saying they were struggling to pay. Governor Whitmer’s administration announced on December 8 an extension

for the deadline for businesses that “depend on indoor dining” to pay their taxes from December 20 to January 20 of next year.

The Michigan State Legislature has proposed a bill, Senate Bill No. 943, which would direct the state’s Department of Treasury to develop criteria to help businesses effected by the coronavirus defer interest payments on their 2020 Summer taxes until February 15. The bill has not yet passed. But if it does, qualifying businesses would include “a food service establishment;” a recreational facility, such as a bowling alley or a night club; an entertainment facility, like a theater or a sporting venue; or an exercise facility like a gym.

Stimulus talks in Washington have run into partisan disagreements, with the Republican and Democratic versions of the plan hundreds of billions of dollars apart. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R – Kentucky) has insisted that they will not leave Washington until an agreement of made, but as of publication, this has not happened.

One problem for small municipalities in the near future is that in order for the proposed stimulus package to be bipartisan enough to pass through Congress, a proposal to include financial relief for states and municipalities was dropped from the bill.

GETTING HELP

Both the federal and state governments have programs to help small businesses. The federal Small Business Administration

has a series of loans and debt help options through its website. Its Michigan District Office can also be reached by phone at 313.226.6075. The state-run Michigan Economic Development Corporation also provides similar programs.

O’Toole said that her role in helping small businesses within the city navigate the bureaucracy on the federal and state level was her main job in helping them survive. Businesses within Saline can contact her by phone or email; both of which are listed on the city’s website.