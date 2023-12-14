Hornets Roll to 3-0 Start

From the opening tip it was a one-sided affair as the Saline girls' basketball team rolled past Riverview 59-18 Tuesday night to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Hornets took command from the start with a 13-0 run to start the game and led 17-4 after one quarter.

Riverview scored to start the second, but Saline would go on a 17-0 run behind three triples by Keira Roehm and the Hornets lead would grow to 34-4 and close out the half with a 38-7 lead at the break.

Saline continued to pour it on in the third by outscoring Riverview 15-7 to take a 53-14 lead and cruised in the fourth for the win.

Roehm had a big night with a team-high 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Hadley Griffin scored a career high 12 points, while Kadyn Maida returned from a band trip and had a big game with 10 points three rebounds, and two blocks.

Kate Stemmer had another strong all-around game with seven points, five rebounds, eight steals, four assists, and three blocks. Ayla Stager was a force on the boards with 12 rebounds and five points, while Bailey Burt had three points, two rebounds, and two steals, and Lindsey Clarke two points and two rebounds.

Saline finished 9 for 21 from beyond the arch and shot 56% from the field.

Riverview is coming off a trip the the state quarterfinals and was known for its pressure defense, but the Hornets handled it with ease.

"We knew we were going to have to take care of the ball and not let their pressure speed us up," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "I thought we showed great poise and veteran leadership."

The Hornets return to action Friday night when they host Monroe at 7:00 PM.

Photos by Dawn McCann