865 N. Ann Arbor Street wants to become part of the Saline community

The city of Saline might grow…to include 865 N. Ann Arbor Street.

This possibility took one step forward on Nov. 20, when the city council having an Annexation Public Hearing.

In her background brief to the council, Saline City Manager Colleen O'Toole said, “The petitioner has requested annexation into the City of Saline for the purposes of accessing City services. Staff met with representatives from Lodi Township and determined that there was general consensus to move forward with a cooperative annexation under PA 425. The first step in that process is to host a public hearing. Once both bodies complete a public hearing a 30-day referendum period begins. At the expiration of the referendum period both bodies may then adopt and subsequently enact the 425 agreement.”

The Sun Times News followed up with O’Toole to ask about this.

“We hosted a public hearing to consider annexation of 865 N. Ann Arbor Street," said O’Toole. “That property is going through the process of appealing to the State Boundary Commission to allow for them to annex into the City. At the same time, we are trying to work collaboratively with Lodi Township on a cooperative transfer. Ultimately, I do believe the result will be some form of annexation into the City and potentially new development on that site in the future.”

O’Toole said, “Neither City Council or the Township Board has approved any formal agreement to that effect yet though. I expect it will be considered again in January.”

In her background brief, O’Toole said, “the request does not significantly impact the population or composition of either jurisdiction; potential changes to land density are in line with both jurisdictions Master Plans; there is no proposed change to natural boundaries; there is probable future growth if City services are extended; the parcel is presently abutted by the City’s boundaries on three sides and would otherwise be subject to a request for consolidation into the City in the absence of a cooperative agreement; the area under consideration is not significant in the context of the total township land area and tax base.”

She said the landowners have evidenced a need to access city services in order to make effective use of their property; “the present jurisdiction is not able to accommodate redevelopment of the site; functional obsolescence is probable if no action is taken; the relative cost to transfer is minimal in comparison to the market value of benefits provided; the City is well positioned to maintain the new services provided… the change is extremely minimal for both jurisdictions given the size of the land to be transferred and limited redevelopment goals; the transfer is consistent with City of Saline planning.”