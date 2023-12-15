Saline Shines Bright with 48th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Illuminating Community Spirit

This year, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) held its 48th annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting in downtown Saline on Saturday, December 2, 2023. With over 70 entries, this year’s parade kicked off with the theme of ‘Peace on Earth’. Our Tree Lighting began at 5:00 p.m. on the corner of Michigan Avenue and N. Ann Arbor Street with a performance from the SHS Ten Tones. Soon after, Mayor Marl took over the mic to give season’s greetings while introducing the Grand Marshall and both of this year's emcees.

For the 2023 Holiday Parade, our Grand Marshall was Carla Scruggs. After 32+ years of exemplary service to the Saline community, Carla Scruggs retired on October 20, 2023. Carla earned an undergraduate degree in Therapeutic Recreation and a master's degree in Recreation Administration with both degrees from Central Michigan University. Carla was extremely active in the Saline community and served as a liaison to the Saline Parks Commission and the Saline Youth Council for many years. The Michigan Recreation and Park Association (mParks) awarded her both their Program Leadership Award and Fellowship Award. Carla was also the recipient of the George A. Anderson Vision Award. Thank you, Carla, for your outstanding service to the Saline Community!

The two emcees for this year’s parade were Lucy Ann Lance and Annherst Kreitz. Lucy Ann Lance is the host of a popular daily talk show on Ann Arbor's 1290 WLBY, and co-owner of Lance & Erskine Communications while Annherst Kreitz currently serves as the Director of Development and Community Relations at Washtenaw Christian Academy. The SACC thanks both ladies for their commitment and efforts throughout our parade and for providing an excellent experience for our community.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony included the commencement of the Merry Mile put on by the Ann Arbor Running Company. This event concluded with a sneak peak performance from Dance Alliance.

Within the parade, 3 floats won 1st prize within the following categories: Business Organizations, Charitable Organizations, and Youth Organizations. The winners are:

Business Winner: SBK Orthodontics

Charitable Winner: Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Youth Winner: Saline Trapshooting Team

Check out SACC’s social media (listed below) to see pictures of the float contest winners and participants!

SACC is also grateful for the opportunity to sell raffle tickets at Busch’s. Four individual winners were announced at our event with a total of $2000 in groceries given away.

$1000 Winner: Vicki Moser

$500 Winner: Ryan McGovern

$250 Winner: Elizabeth Rih

$250 Winner: Paul Larson

The SACC thanks everyone who supported the chamber with the purchase of a raffle ticket and thank you to Busch’s for their generous contributions.

The event included several generous contributions from sponsorships and donations. The Saline Chamber would like to thank the following:

Presenting Sponsor: SBK Orthodontics.

Gold Sponsors: EHM Senior Solutions and MMI Engineered Solutions.

Silver Sponsors: H&R Block, A&H Lawncare, JAC Products, Dan’s Downtown Tavern, Toyota, Bank of Ann Arbor, Standard Printing, and Thrive! Wellness Center.

Vest Sponsors: Brewed Awakenings Café, Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home, and Hartman Insurance Agency.

Afterglow Sponsors: DTE, Pomerance Integrative Dental Care, Stevenson Water Hauling, KeyBank, Old National Bank, Saline Meadows, Farm Bureau Insurance – Lozano Insurance Agency, Kelly Orthodontics, True Community Credit Union.

Donations and in-kind sponsorships: Busch’s Fresh Food Market, St. Paul UCC, Whitepine Studios LLC, Jet’s Pizza, Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack, Hungry Howie’s, Oscar’s Sports and Grill, Mancinos, Brecon Grille & Pub,

The Saline Chamber would also like to thank the City of Saline, Saline Police, Saline Fire Department, & Saline DPW for their efforts in making this event possible.

To see more of the parade, visit https://www.salinechamber.org/holiday-parade-tree-lighting/

If you would like to give feedback to help future parades, take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8YQGRHJ

Image: 2023 Saline Holiday Parade. SACC screenshot.