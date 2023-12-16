Saline Runs Record to 5-0 with Pair of Wins

The Saline basketball team opened SEC Red play with a pair of wins to improve to 5-0 overall on the season.

The Hornets opened the week by holding off Ann Arbor Skyline 64-54 Tuesday night.

Saline started quickly with a 15-3 run in the opening quarter, but Skyline would have to hold off Skyline in the end.

Skyline would cut the lead to seven 29-22 by outscoring Saline 19-14.

The Eagles kept Saline’s high scorer Jonathan Sanderson in check in the first half, but sophomores Tommy Carr and LaDanian Woods came up big for the Hornets. They both finished with career highs with Carr finishing with 14 and Woods 10.

The Hornets lead would be cut to 45-39 after three, but Sanderson would take over in the fourth by scoring 13 of his team-high 26 points in the final period as Saline held on for the win.

Lincoln Keyes chipped in with nine points, Caleb James Washington three, and Isaiah Harris two.

The Hornets made it two straight in the Red with a 64-37 rout of Monroe Friday night.

Sanderson finished with 21 points to lead the Hornets.

Keyes and Carr scored ten each and Washington added eight points. Brad Leventhal chipped in with six points, Woods five, and Harris four.

Photos by Dawn McCann