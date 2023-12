The Saline wrestling team dropped a pair of SEC matches at Tecumseh last week.

The Hornets fell to the Indians 50-22 and to Ypsilanti 42-27 on the night.

Noah Barnett and Jericho Powe picked up two wins each for the Hornets.

Tyler Fedototszkin, Isaac Furlong, Anthony James, Owen Hartley, and Michael Rosen had one win each at the meet for Saline.