Saline's Izzy Deveau gets four more years of softball and a chance at a great education

To play four more years at a school she loves, that’s how Saline student-athlete Izzy Deveau described the excitement she felt after signing to attend and play softball at DePauw University.

This was a big moment for her, so the Sun Times News reached out to her to highlight the exciting news.

“I’m so relieved and so excited to have signed with DePauw,” says Deveau. “I’m so, so lucky to have the opportunity to play four more years at a school I love and I cannot express that enough. Right now, I’m excited to be able to be more present and focus on the now and to keep working hard for the coming season.”

Izzy Deveau on signing day with some of her biggest fans. photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

Located in Indiana, she said she likes DePauw because it felt like home and is full of opportunities.

“I picked DePauw because it felt like home to me,” she said. “It’s a very pretty and tight knit campus and the community is very supportive. Another reason I chose DePauw was the 90 percent placement rate for graduate school and I feel DePauw will prepare me well for whatever I end up wanting to do in the future.”

On the field, she said, “Coach Hanrahan is not only an incredible coach, but also an incredible person and I’m so thrilled to be coached by her. The entire staff and team have made me feel so welcome since day one and I’m very excited to discover all of the opportunities that DePauw will help me to pursue”

She put in a lot of hard work and dedication to make it here. Looking back and ahead, she said she’s excited.

“This past year has definitely been one of the most memorable for me for both travel and school ball,” she said. “I’m so lucky to have been on teams with incredible people and incredible chemistry, making for a very successful and fun year.”

For school ball, she said she got to “play with all of these girls I had loved so much and it made for such a cool season.”

“We played for each other and always trusted what was best for the team and I’m so proud of all that we accomplished,” she said looking back. “One of my favorite moments is our Senior Night when we’d beat Lincoln after losing to them in Districts after losing the previous year and just seeing the seniors light up. The game was a massive team win and everyone had contributed and it was so fun watching all the work we had put in come to fruition.”

She said she’s been so lucky to have spent these last four years as a Hornet.

“I’m so appreciative of everything I’ve learned and all of the teammates I’ve played alongside,” Deveau said of the SHS softball. “I’m so proud of where I am today and so lucky to have had so much support and love the entire way. I love playing school ball because I love the people I play with and I’m so excited to play one more year and see what we can do.”

It’s these teammates, coaches and friends and family that she credits for giving her the help and support she needed. STN asked her about this and if there was anyone in particular she wanted to thank.

“First, I’d love to thank my mom,” she said. “She’s been so supportive of me and everything I do and I can’t thank her enough for all the time and effort she’s put into getting me where I am today. I want to also thank my family for all of the countless hours they have spent driving me to tournaments and taking me out to practice.”

Of the teams she’s played on, she said, “To my coaches, both present and past, thank you for putting the time in and doing what you do, I appreciate it more than you know,” and, “Finally, thank you to all of my teammates for pushing me to work and be better, I am so lucky to be surrounded with such an incredible group of people.”