Saline Swimmers Win Zeeland Invitational

The Saline swim and dive team came home with an impressive first-place finish at the Zeeland Invitational Thursday.

The meet featured the D1 fourth-ranked Hornets along with third-ranked Holland West Ottawa and fifth-ranked Zeeland and seven other schools.

Saline came out on top with 562.5 points to beat out West Ottawa with 452 and Zeeland with 372.

Diego Valdes and Issac Adanin both claimed two first-place finishes to lead the Hornets.

Both were part of the winning 200 medley relay team with Ethan Bull and Jonah Bentley.

Valdes won the 100 fly and was second in the 200 IM and part of the 200 free relay that finished third with Bentley, Nathanyel Sarment, and Deniz Ozil, while Adanin won the 100 breast.

Nick Twigg earned second-place finishes in the 100 fly and 100 back and was part of the 400 free relay that finished third with Ozil, Thomas Gunnerson, and Bull.

Ozil was second in the 200 free and third in the 500 free to go along with the third place finishes in the 200 free and 400 free relays.

Connor Lauritzen was second in the 100 breast and fourth in the 200 IM, while Bentley was third in the 50 free and Bull third in the 100 back.

Fourth-place finishes went to Sarment in the 100 free, Jack Mallon the 500 free, and Ty Lauritzen in the 100 back.