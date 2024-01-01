Saline Hands New Haven First Loss of Season

The Saline boys’ basketball team improved to 6-1 on the season after handing D3 second-ranked New Haven its first loss of the season 76-59 at the Airport Holiday Showcase Friday.

The Hornets were in control from the start, taking a 23-14 lead after one quarter.

Both offenses struggled in the second, but the Hornets were able to push their lead to 37-23 by outscoring New Haven 14-9 in the second.

Saline would blow the game open in the third by outscoring New Haven24-17 for a 61-40 lead after three and cruised in the fourth to the impressive win.

The guards for Saline had a big night with Jonathan Sanderson leading the way with 21 points, including14 in the first half.

Tommy Carr also had a big game with a season high of 19 points for the Hornets.

Lincoln Keyes was a force underneath for Saline with 13 points, while LaDainian Woods and Caleb Washington scored seven points each for the Hornets.

Saline will return to the court Friday night when they host Flat Rock.